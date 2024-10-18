ED questions actor Tamannaah in mobile app case





The Enforcement Directorate said the statement of the 34-year-old actor was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act at its zonal office in Guwahati.





Sources said Bhatia received some funds for making a "celebrity appearance" at an event of the app company and there were no "incriminating" charges against her.





She was called earlier too but she deferred the summons due to work and chose to appear on Thursday, they said. A total of 299 entities, including 76 Chinese-controlled entities in which 10 directors are of Chinese origin while two entities are controlled by other foreign nationals, have been named as accused in the charge sheet filed by the ED in this case in March.





The money laundering case stems from an FIR of the cyber crimes unit of the Kohima police that booked various accused under sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act for allegedly duping "gullible" investors by promising astronomical returns by mining Bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies. -- PTI

