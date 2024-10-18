RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

China protests to India over Taiwan's office in Mumbai

October 18, 2024  08:27
image
China said it lodged a diplomatic protest with India over the newly established office of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre (TECC) of Taiwan in Mumbai.
 
"There is but one China in the world and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory," China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing in Beijing on Thursday replying to a question.
 
"China strongly opposes all forms of official contact and interaction between Taiwan and countries having diplomatic relations with China, including the establishment of representative offices for each other. We have lodged solemn representations to the Indian side," she said.
 
Mao said the one-China principle is a serious political commitment made by the Indian side and serves as the political foundation for China-India relations.
 
"China urges the Indian side to strictly abide by the commitments it has made, prudently and properly settle the Taiwan-related issues, not to conduct any form of official interaction with Taiwan and avoid disturbing the process to improve the China-India relationship," she said.
 
The TECC in India opened a branch in Mumbai on Wednesday, bringing the number of its offices in India to three.
 
The TECC previously had its offices in Delhi and Chennai. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Ex-RAW official behind plot to kill Pannun: US
LIVE! Ex-RAW official behind plot to kill Pannun: US

1st Test Updates: India eye early wickets on Day 3
1st Test Updates: India eye early wickets on Day 3

India-Canada Rift: US Is The Only Winner
India-Canada Rift: US Is The Only Winner

'Are we to believe that coordinated moves by the Canadian and US authorities are no longer taking place?', asks Ambassador M K Bhadrakumar.

India, Pak should bury past: Ex-PM Nawaz Sharif
India, Pak should bury past: Ex-PM Nawaz Sharif

In an interaction with a group of Indian journalists, the three-time prime minister and president of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-N described Jaishankar's visit as a "good opening" and said both sides should now engage and move...

6 Month Tenure For Next Chief Justice
6 Month Tenure For Next Chief Justice

Justice Sanjiv Khanna 'belongs to that school of legal luminaries who give the highest primacy to facts.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances