AAP leader Satyendar Jain gets bail after 2 years

October 18, 2024  16:25
image
Update: Former Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain gets bail after two years. 

The top court had granted interim bail to Jain on May 26, 2023, on medical grounds, and it was extended from time to time.

Jain moved the Supreme Court challenging the April 6, 2023 order of the Delhi High Court dismissing his regular bail application in the case.

The ED had arrested the AAP leader on May 30, 2022, on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

It had arrested Jain on the basis of a CBI FIR registered against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
