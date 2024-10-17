Saini visits Valmiki temple ahead of swearing-in





Speaking on the occasion, Nayab Saini said, "It is a matter of good fortune for me that today is the birth anniversary of Lord Valmiki. He worked to end the evils prevalent in the society and gave a message to the society. Today it is my good fortune that I have got the opportunity to worship at the feet of Lord Valmiki. I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the people of the state on his birth anniversary."





Haryana Chief Minister designate Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday offered prayers at Valmiki Temple in Panchula on the occasion of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti ahead of his oath-taking ceremony.