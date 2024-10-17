RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Saini visits Valmiki temple ahead of swearing-in

October 17, 2024  10:10
Haryana Chief Minister designate Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday offered prayers at Valmiki Temple in Panchula on the occasion of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti ahead of his oath-taking ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Nayab Saini said, "It is a matter of good fortune for me that today is the birth anniversary of Lord Valmiki. He worked to end the evils prevalent in the society and gave a message to the society. Today it is my good fortune that I have got the opportunity to worship at the feet of Lord Valmiki. I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the people of the state on his birth anniversary."

