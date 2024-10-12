Working on war footing to ensure pothole-free city by Diwali: Atishi





According to a statement, Atishi held a review meeting on Friday with officials from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and the National Capital Region Transport Corporation to assess the repair work on the roads under these agencies.





In the meeting, Atishi asserted, "As government, our priority is to provide better roads for the people of Delhi. All agencies are working at war footing to achieve this vision and are improving the city's roads.





"During our inspection, we found that many roads in Delhi are in a dilapidated condition, causing traffic problems due to potholes."





In this regard, the entire Delhi Cabinet, along with Atishi, recently inspected the roads managed by the PWD in Delhi, it said. -- PTI

