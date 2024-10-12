Tension erupts during RSS procession in Maharashtra

Tension erupted in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri city during a procession of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) after members of a minority community allegedly shouted slogans, police said on Saturday.





The police have registered two cases following the incident in the Konkan Nagar area on Friday night, an official from Ratnagiri city police said.

"We have registered two cases based on complaints. Five accused have been identified, and we have issued notices to them. No one has been arrested so far," he said.





When the RSS took out a procession (path sanchalan) in the area on the eve of the Dussehra festival, people from a minority community shouted slogans that allegedly hurt religious sentiments, the official said.





He said there was no violence, but several people gathered at the police station late last night and demanded first information reports against persons involved in the incident.





Cases have been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and a probe is underway, the official added. -- PTI



