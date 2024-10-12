RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Social instability would be 'triggered' if...: Owaisi

October 12, 2024  15:30
image
Observing that the Congress party alone can not defeat Prime Minister Narednra Modi, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi has said the grand old party has to take on board everyone to succeed.

Addressing a public meeting at Vikarabad in Telangana on Friday night, he also said social instability would be "triggered" in the country if the waqf amendment bill is enacted into legislation.

Reacting to Congress' defeat in the recently held assembly polls in Haryana, he said 'secular' parties used to blame him for causing a split in anti-BJP votes in elections, and asked how the Mallikarjun Kharge-led party lost in the northern state though the AIMIM did not field candidates.

"How did they (BJP) win (Haryana)? I was not there. Otherwise, they would have said 'B Team'... They lost there. Now, you tell me, they lost because of whom?," he said, addressing a public meeting at Vikarabad.

"I would like to tell the old party. Understand what I am saying. You have to take everyone along to defeat Modi (BJP). You will not be able to do anything alone," he said.

The BJP clinched a stunning hat-trick win in Haryana, overcoming anti-incumbency and dashing Congress' hopes of a comeback. The saffron party won 48 of the 90 assembly seats in Haryana, well above the simple majority mark of 46.

Owaisi claimed that mosques and dargahs would be snatched away if the waqf bill becomes a legislation.

"I am telling Modi, if this waqf law is made, social instability would be created in the country. We will take the country to the 1980s and 1990s. We lost one mosque. We will not lose any mosque or graveyard now," he said.

In an indirect reference to Yati Narsinghanand, head priest of a temple in Uttar Pradesh, who allegedly made derogatory remarks on Prophet Muhammad, Owaisi claimed that "Modi and Yogi are protecting him". It is regrettable that he has not yet been arrested, he said.

Continuing his support for the Palestine cause, Owaisi asked why PM Modi is not speaking though "Israel attacked UN army" in Lebanon and 40,000 were killed in Gaza.

He also asked why India was giving weapons to Israel. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Odisha woman raped, dumped in Delhi: Police
LIVE! Odisha woman raped, dumped in Delhi: Police

'Systematic pattern': India on attack on B'desh temples
'Systematic pattern': India on attack on B'desh temples

The MEA has taken strong exception to the two reported incidents in Bangladesh.

What caused TN train crash? Experts say 'Balasore 2.0'
What caused TN train crash? Experts say 'Balasore 2.0'

The Mysuru-Darbhanga Express train was given a green signal to pass through the main line, however, it entered a loop line already occupied by the freight train.

How will spouses satisfy sexual urges...: HC quashes FIR
How will spouses satisfy sexual urges...: HC quashes FIR

The court noted that the primary allegations centred around disagreements related to the couple's sexual relationship and the wife's refusal to engage in certain activities. It concluded that these disputes were not indicative of dowry...

New BJP govt in Haryana to take oath on Oct 17
New BJP govt in Haryana to take oath on Oct 17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior BJP leaders and chief ministers of some other states will attend the event.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances