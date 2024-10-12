Prez, PM witness Ravan dahan in Delhi

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Dussehra festivities and witnessed burning of effigies of demon King Ravana at Parade Ground of Lal Qila on Saturday evening.

The organisers of Sri Dharmik Leela Committee presented with a "trishul" (trident) to the president and a "gada" (mace) to the prime minister in a ceremonial welcome at the Dussehra programme.

They were also presented with bow and arrow as a symbol of "strength and good governance".





Murmu and Modi watched the Ramleela performance depicting end of Ravana at the hands of Lord Rama.





This was followed by burning of the effigies of Ravana, his son Meghnad and brother Kumbhakarn amid loud cheering by the crowd. -- PTI