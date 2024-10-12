RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Pak drone carrying drugs, weapons shot down

October 12, 2024  11:19
A packet of heroin weighing 498 grams and an empty pistol magazine were recovered after the Border Security Force troops intercepted a Pakistani drone, said an official on Saturday.

The BSF troops activated 'technical counter measures' to neutralise the drone after intercepting it in the border area along the India-Pakistan border on Friday, said the official.

After a search operation was launched, the BSF personnel recovered the drone and also found one packet of heroin and an empty pistol magazine near village Raja Rai in Ferozepur.   -- PTI
