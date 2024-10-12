RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Odisha woman raped, dumped in Delhi: Police

October 12, 2024  17:09
A 34-year-old woman was allegedly raped and later dumped in a semi-conscious state in Delhi, police said on Saturday. 
 
According to officials, a passerby spotted the woman in Sarai Kale Khan area and informed the police around 3.30 am on Friday.

A police team reached the spot and took her to AIIMS Trauma Center, they said.

Police said they are suspecting that the woman was sexually assaulted elsewhere and was dumped at Sarai Kale Khan area.

The woman, a resident of Odisha, left her hometown a year ago and had been staying in Delhi, a senior police officer said. 

"The victim stayed with another woman in Delhi's Katwaria Sarai," the officer said.

She was later asked to leave in August due to a dispute and stayed on the streets for several days, he said.

The officer further said that she is a graduate and had previously been seen in southeast Delhi's Jamroodpur where she had allegedly tried trespassing a house. 

However, no complaint was filed. She also stayed a night inside an ATM booth in Kishangarh, he said. -- PTI
