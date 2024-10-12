RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Nirmalaji collects Rs 11.3 trillion in taxes

October 12, 2024  09:53
image
Harsh Kumar/Business Standard

India's net direct tax collection this financial year, after adjusting for refunds, grew 18.35 per cent to Rs 11.3 trillion between April 1 and October 10.

In the same period last year, collection was at Rs 9.51 trillion, according to the I-T departments latest data released on Friday.

Of the tax mopup, personal income tax (PIT) outpaced corporation tax.
PIT stood at Rs 5.98 trillion (net) as against Rs 4.88 trillion in the same period a year ago. Corporation tax (net) reported at Rs 4.95 trillion, an increase of 11.2 per cent, which is slightly lower than the growth rate of 12 per cent set for this financial year.

Direct taxes comprise PIT and corporation tax.

Securities transaction tax, part of PIT, jumped to Rs 30,630 crore (Rs 306.30 billion) from Rs 16,373 crore (Rs 163.73 billion) in the same period a year ago. This could be attributed to changes in tax rates and increase in stock-market trading.

Gross direct tax collection (before refunds) stood at Rs 13.57 trillion, marking a 22.30 per cent rise from the previous financial year, according to the department.

The government issued direct-tax refunds of Rs 2.31 trillion till October 11. That is an increase of 46.03 per cent over the Rs 1.6 trillion in the corresponding period in FY24.

The Centre aims to raise gross tax revenue of Rs 38.40 trillion in FY25, according to the Budget.

The Budget set a target of Rs 22.07 trillion from direct taxes and Rs 16.33 trillion from indirect taxes.

The government collected Rs 19.58 trillion as net direct tax in FY24, 17.1 per cent higher than that in the preceding financial year.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Deep State, wokeism are enemies of...: RSS chief
LIVE! Deep State, wokeism are enemies of...: RSS chief

TN rail mishap: Special train leaves with passengers
TN rail mishap: Special train leaves with passengers

Passengers of the Darbhanga Bagmati express that met with an accident at Kavaraipettai near Chennai on Friday night have left for Dharbanga by a special train on Saturday, the southern railway said.

120 rockets fired at Israel as Yom Kippur begins
120 rockets fired at Israel as Yom Kippur begins

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said on Saturday that multiple rocket launches have been identified from Lebanon since the Yom Kippur fast started.Two UAVs were identified crossing from Lebanon into central Israel, according to IDF.A hit...

'Noel Should Be Inducted Into Tata Sons'
'Noel Should Be Inducted Into Tata Sons'

'The quality of a leader should be such that even if the leader is not there, the institution carries on.'

How Will Mo-Shah Treat Omar Abdullah?
How Will Mo-Shah Treat Omar Abdullah?

Omar Abdullah will have to negotiate at every step with the lieutenant governor's office and the Modi government at the Centre.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances