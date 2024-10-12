RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

New BJP govt in Haryana to take oath on Oct 17

October 12, 2024  13:09
image
The swearing-in ceremony of the new Bharatiya Janata Party government in Haryana will be held on October 17 in Panchkula, the party said in a statement on Saturday.
 
It said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior BJP leaders and chief ministers of some other states will attend the event.

The oath-taking ceremony will be held at the Dusshera ground at 10 am in Panchkula Sector 5.

The BJP had indicated during the assembly election that Nayab Singh Saini, who replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as chief minister of Haryana in March, will be its choice for the top post if the party won.

The BJP ended up with its best-ever haul of 48 seats, 11 more than the Congress. The JJP and AAP were decimated and the INLD managed to win just two seats. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Deep State, wokeism are enemies of...: RSS chief
LIVE! Deep State, wokeism are enemies of...: RSS chief

TN rail mishap: Special train leaves with passengers
TN rail mishap: Special train leaves with passengers

Passengers of the Darbhanga Bagmati express that met with an accident at Kavaraipettai near Chennai on Friday night have left for Dharbanga by a special train on Saturday, the southern railway said.

120 rockets fired at Israel as Yom Kippur begins
120 rockets fired at Israel as Yom Kippur begins

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said on Saturday that multiple rocket launches have been identified from Lebanon since the Yom Kippur fast started.Two UAVs were identified crossing from Lebanon into central Israel, according to IDF.A hit...

'Noel Should Be Inducted Into Tata Sons'
'Noel Should Be Inducted Into Tata Sons'

'The quality of a leader should be such that even if the leader is not there, the institution carries on.'

How Will Mo-Shah Treat Omar Abdullah?
How Will Mo-Shah Treat Omar Abdullah?

Omar Abdullah will have to negotiate at every step with the lieutenant governor's office and the Modi government at the Centre.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances