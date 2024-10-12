MP:15-year-old girl raped by her father, brother; both arrested

A 15-year-old girl was raped allegedly by her father and brother in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, a police official said on Saturday.

The father-son duo has been arrested, Dinara police station in charge Vinod Bhargava said.





"The victim's mother was estranged from the family and was living in Odisha. As per the girl, her father started raping her after her mother left three years ago. Her elder brother also raped her and shot a video to blackmail her, He also issued death threats to the victim and warned her against telling her ordeal to anyone," the official said.





"She later confided in her second brother and the duo approached police on Thursday, after which a case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for rape and other offences," the official said. -- PTI