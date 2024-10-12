Groww grows, Zerodha slips, AngelOne rises





The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50, Nifty Midcap 100, and the Nifty Smallcap 100 indices gaining over 25 per cent each.





Broking industry officials said an upward trending market encourages more investors to actively trade in the market.





A break up of brokerage-wise clients shows investors increasingly preferring new-age discount brokerages to traditional full-scale ones. The combined market share of top five discount brokers accounts has risen to 64.5 per cent from 61.9 per cent in September 2023. Meanwhile, Groww has cemented its lead with 12.3 million active clients -- 25.6 per cent market share, up from 20 per cent a year ago.





Erstwhile, market leader Zerodha has seen its market share slip from 19.4 per cent a year ago to 16.6 per cent.





AngelOne has closed the gap with Zerodha, with the formers active clients at 7.4 million against 8 million for the latter.





Therefore, the total active clients are about half of the unique investors registered with the NSE and also a fraction of the total 175 million demat accounts in the country.

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024.