Ex-DU professor GN Saibaba passes away

October 12, 2024  21:41
image
Former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba passed away this evening at the NIMS, Hyderabad.

He was 57.

Saibaba, who was imprisoned in the Nagpur Central Jail in an alleged Maoist links case, suffered complications after gall bladder surgery, his wife told Rediff Contributor Jyoti Punwani.

Saibaba, who has been wheelchair-bound due to physical disability, was lodged in the jail in Nagpur since 2017 after his conviction by a trial court in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district. Before that, he was in prison from 2014 to 2016 and was subsequently granted bail.

In March this year, the Supreme Court upheld his acquittal by the Bombay high court.

