RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Digvijaya's nephew booked for obstructing govt work

October 12, 2024  00:03
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh/File image
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh/File image
The nephew of senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh was on Friday booked for allegedly obstructing a campaign of the Madhya Pradesh government in the state's Guna district, a police official said. 

Aditya Singh was booked along with his driver, Raghogarh police station in charge Zuber Khan said. 

Aditya Singh is the son of Laxman Singh, the younger brother of Digvijaya Singh, a former MP chief minister and current Rajya Sabha MP. 

A video showing him holding a cigarette while arguing with government staffers, including a police woman, went viral on social media. 

Aditya Singh was former president of Raghogarh municipality. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Digvijaya's nephew booked for obstructing govt work
LIVE! Digvijaya's nephew booked for obstructing govt work

6 coaches derail as trains collide in TN; no deaths
6 coaches derail as trains collide in TN; no deaths

Six coaches derailed and there were no casualties and a few passengers were injured.

NC-led alliance stakes claim to form govt in J-K
NC-led alliance stakes claim to form govt in J-K

Chief minister-designate Omar Abdullah met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to present letters of support from coalition partners, shortly after the Congress officially extended its backing to the party.

Uddhav, Shinde gird up for Dussehra rally before polls
Uddhav, Shinde gird up for Dussehra rally before polls

Shiv Sena leader and former MP Rahul Shewale said around 2 lakh people are expected to attend the rally at Azad Maidan to hear the CM.

150 terrorists waiting to infiltrate into Kashmir: BSF
150 terrorists waiting to infiltrate into Kashmir: BSF

He said the security forces would ensure any infiltration attempt is thwarted.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances