Digvijaya's nephew booked for obstructing govt work





Aditya Singh was booked along with his driver, Raghogarh police station in charge Zuber Khan said.





Aditya Singh is the son of Laxman Singh, the younger brother of Digvijaya Singh, a former MP chief minister and current Rajya Sabha MP.





A video showing him holding a cigarette while arguing with government staffers, including a police woman, went viral on social media.





Aditya Singh was former president of Raghogarh municipality. -- PTI

The nephew of senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh was on Friday booked for allegedly obstructing a campaign of the Madhya Pradesh government in the state's Guna district, a police official said.