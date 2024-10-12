Defence Minister inaugurates 18 BRO projects in Arunachal

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh virtually inaugurated 75 transformative infrastructure projects of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Saturday.





Among these, 18 projects are situated in Arunachal Pradesh, including three key roads, 14 bridges, and a helipad executed under the Brahmank, Vartak, and Udayak projects.





Under Project Vartak, three crucial roads have been completed, totaling 25.29 km.





These are T Gompa-Lungrola road (13.26 km) built at a cost of Rs 25.46 crore, the Y Jn Pt 4474 road (5.83 km) costing Rs 47.05 crore, and the Lungrola-Triple Heights road (6.20 km) constructed at a cost of Rs 66.63 crore. The overall expenditure on these road projects amounts to Rs 139.14 crore, an official statement said.





Several bridges have also been constructed to enhance transportation access.





Notable projects include the Shoochu Bridge, spanning 42.70 metre on the Lungro GG-Damteng Road, built at a cost of Rs 11.20 crore under Project Vartak, it said.





The 75-metre Amartala-I Bridge on the Orang-Kalkatang-Shergaon-Rupa-Tenga Road has been built at a cost of Rs 12.78 crore. The 50-metre Daung Bridge on the Balipara-Charduar-Tawang Road was completed at a cost of Rs 7.36 crore, while the Tawangchu-III Bridge on Lumla BTK-Zimithang Road spanning 45 metres was built at a cost of Rs 3.77 crore, the statement said.





Additional projects include the Ismei Sieko Bridge on TCC-Maza Road (30.48 m) costing Rs 4.29 crore and the Bogung Bridge on the Nachu-TCC Road (36.57 metre) costing Rs 5.03 crore, it added.





Minor bridges completed under Project Brahmank on the Ditte-Dimme-Migging Road include the 35-metre Shuku Sokong Bridge built at Rs 3.64 crore and the 85-metre Namti Bridge on Chanwinti-Walong-Namti Road built at Rs 14.55 crore. The Imupani Bridge along the Anini-Mipi highway was completed at Rs 3.32 crore under Project Udayak, the statement said.





The total cost of these bridge projects is Rs 73.03 crore, significantly enhancing road connectivity in Arunachal Pradesh. A helipad was also inaugurated to boost accessibility in the region.





Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (retd) KT Parnaik, who participated virtually from Itanagar, emphasised the strategic importance of these projects for the state and the nation.





"These completed projects will enhance national security, improve surface and air communication, and boost tourism in the state," he said.