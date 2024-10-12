RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Actor Sidhique questioned again by SIT in rape case

October 12, 2024  14:42
image
Malayalam film actor Sidhique was on Saturday questioned again by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in a rape case registered against him.

This is the second time he has been questioned by the SIT in the case lodged on a complaint by a young woman actor.

Sidhique was questioned for close to two hours by the officials at the Cantonment police station in Thiruvananthapuram.

He arrived for questioning around 10.40 AM and left close to 12.30 PM.
The actor was questioned for nearly four hours by the SIT earlier this week on Monday.

The rape case was registered against him after a young female actor alleged that Sidhique sexually assaulted her at a hotel in Thiruvananthapuram under the pretext of offering her a role in a film.

The Supreme Court had granted Sidhique interim protection from arrest last week, after the Kerala High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea.
The high court had cited the seriousness of the accusations and the need for custodial interrogation, while dismissing his bail plea.

Sidhique has been booked under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Odisha woman raped, dumped in Delhi: Police
LIVE! Odisha woman raped, dumped in Delhi: Police

'Systematic pattern': India on attack on B'desh temples
'Systematic pattern': India on attack on B'desh temples

The MEA has taken strong exception to the two reported incidents in Bangladesh.

What caused TN train crash? Experts say 'Balasore 2.0'
What caused TN train crash? Experts say 'Balasore 2.0'

The Mysuru-Darbhanga Express train was given a green signal to pass through the main line, however, it entered a loop line already occupied by the freight train.

How will spouses satisfy sexual urges...: HC quashes FIR
How will spouses satisfy sexual urges...: HC quashes FIR

The court noted that the primary allegations centred around disagreements related to the couple's sexual relationship and the wife's refusal to engage in certain activities. It concluded that these disputes were not indicative of dowry...

New BJP govt in Haryana to take oath on Oct 17
New BJP govt in Haryana to take oath on Oct 17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior BJP leaders and chief ministers of some other states will attend the event.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances