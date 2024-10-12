RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

5 labourers killed after soil caves in at construction site in Gujarat's Mehsana

October 12, 2024  16:50
Five labourers were killed after soil caved in on them at a construction site in Gujarat's Mehsana district on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred near Kadi town, around 37 km from the district headquarters.

Several labourers were digging a pit for an underground tank for a factory at Jasalpur village when loose soil caved in and buried them alive, inspector Prahaladsinh Vaghela of Kadi police station said.

"Five bodies have been recovered, and three to four other labourers are feared buried. A rescue operation is going on," he said. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Odisha woman raped, dumped in Delhi: Police
LIVE! Odisha woman raped, dumped in Delhi: Police

'Systematic pattern': India on attack on B'desh temples
'Systematic pattern': India on attack on B'desh temples

The MEA has taken strong exception to the two reported incidents in Bangladesh.

What caused TN train crash? Experts say 'Balasore 2.0'
What caused TN train crash? Experts say 'Balasore 2.0'

The Mysuru-Darbhanga Express train was given a green signal to pass through the main line, however, it entered a loop line already occupied by the freight train.

How will spouses satisfy sexual urges...: HC quashes FIR
How will spouses satisfy sexual urges...: HC quashes FIR

The court noted that the primary allegations centred around disagreements related to the couple's sexual relationship and the wife's refusal to engage in certain activities. It concluded that these disputes were not indicative of dowry...

New BJP govt in Haryana to take oath on Oct 17
New BJP govt in Haryana to take oath on Oct 17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior BJP leaders and chief ministers of some other states will attend the event.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances