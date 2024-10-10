RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Ratan Tata was conscience keeper of industry and nation: Maharashtra Guv

October 10, 2024  09:16
image
Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan on Thursday expressed grief over the death of veteran industrialist Ratan Tata and described him as the conscience keeper of the industry and the nation.

Ratan Tata, 86, Chairman Emeritus of the Tata Group, breathed his last in a Mumbai hospital late Wednesday night.

In a condolence message, the governor said, "Shri Ratan Tata was one of the brightest jewels of the global Tata empire founded by late Jamshedji Tata 150 years ago. Adopting modern management practices, Ratan Tata established the Tata Group as a trusted Indian global brand, without ever compromising with the vision of the founding fathers."

The Tata Group has touched the lives of each one of the 140 crore people of India through its products and services; the credit of which goes as much to the vision of Ratan Tata as to the Tata group, he said.

At a time when there is erosion of values, Ratan Tata upheld and safeguarded the best of ethics and moral values in his personal, social and professional life, he said. Ratan Tata was truly the 'conscience keeper of the Indian industry and the nation', the Governor said.

As the country strives to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat, adopting the values of trust, excellence and innovation so dear to him in every field will be a real tribute to Ratan Tata, he said.

"I pay my tribute to this great sage, who thought of the sustainable future of humanity," Radhakrishnan said in his condolence message.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ratan Tata's last rites performed with state honours
Ratan Tata's last rites performed with state honours

The final rites of renowned industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata were performed with full state honours at a central Mumbai crematorium on Thursday evening.The Mumbai police paid tribute to Tata with a gun salute.

Have You Met Ratan Tata? Tell Us!
Have You Met Ratan Tata? Tell Us!

Have You met Mr Tata, interacted with him? If you have, we would love to hear from you.Please mail your memories of your encounter with Mr Tata, complete with the date of the meeting, your full name, where you are based, what you do. And...

'Tata stood like a rock outside Taj during 26/11'
'Tata stood like a rock outside Taj during 26/11'

The senior IPS officer said Tata displayed resoluteness, uncharacteristic of his calm demeanour, when the iconic hotel came under attack.

A promise kept: How Tata helped an Army officer's son
A promise kept: How Tata helped an Army officer's son

"I mentioned to sir (Ratan Tata) that the son of a fellow army officer was handicapped below the waist and needed a job," he told PTI from Pune where he now lives."Vijay Bisht, son of my then colleague in M&G area HQ Lt Col B S...

Bharat Ratna for Tata: Maha cabinet passes resolution
Bharat Ratna for Tata: Maha cabinet passes resolution

Maharashtra cabinet on Thursday passed a resolution urging the central government to confer 'Bharat Ratna', the country's highest civilian award, on legendary industrialist late Ratan Tata.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances