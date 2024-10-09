Silent voters played major role in H'yana: Khattar





"The kind of work that the BJP is doing under the leadership of PM Modi is being liked by the people. People are liking the policies and they are responding to it. Silent votes played a major role," Manohar Lal told ANI.





Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday night visited his mother and sought her blessings after the BJP won the Haryana assembly polls with an absolute majority.





Saini contested the elections from Ladwa assembly constituency and won with a margin of 16,054 votes against Congress' Mewa Singh and independent candidate Vikramjeet Singh Cheema





."After the election results were declared, I took blessings from Mother. Mother welcomed me by applying a tilak. Mother's love, mother's blessings are the elixir for living life," CM Saini said in a post on X.CM Saini attributed the BJP's win to PM Modi and hailed his leadership.





The BJP is poised to form the government in Haryana for the third successive time.





"I want to thank the 2.80 crore people of Haryana for putting a stamp on the works of BJP for the third time. All this is only because of PM Modi. Under his leadership, we are moving forward. He spoke to me and gave his blessings. I had faith that the poor, farmers and the youth of Haryana would bless me," he said.





"Politics is only a medium of service for us. I assure all the people of Haryana that as always, I will remain present in your service as your servant. The trust of the public is most important for us and we will never let this trust break. We will always strive with the resolve to make our Haryana healthy, happy and developed," he added.

