People made Jammu Congress-mukt: Kishan Reddy

October 09, 2024  00:00
image
Hailing BJP's victory in the Jammu region as "historic", Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said people have shown once again in the assembly polls that Jammu is 'Congress-mukt'.

The BJP's tally in the present J-K election is all-time high, he said in a statement in Jammu.

Referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's comments in J&K that his party's workers have eroded PM Narendra Modi's confidence, he said the people have given an answer to the former's remarks.

The Haryana and J&K election results showed people's faith in the leadership of Modi, he said.

Reddy, who was BJP's incharge of J-K elections, said the BJP has won 29 of the 43 seats in the Jammu region, while Congress could win only one.

BJP leaders in the UT have worked hard under the guidance of the central leadership for the party's victory, he said.

BJP would endeavour for the progress of Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

The BJP with 29 seats emerged as the second largest party, improving its all-time high tally of 25 in the 2014 elections. It had fielded 62 candidates with a major focus on its strong bastion of Jammu region. -- PTI
