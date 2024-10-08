RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Will win 30-35 seats, claims BJP's J-K chief

October 08, 2024  07:54
Ahead of the counting of votes in Jammu and Kashmir, J-K BJP chief and candidate from Nowshera assembly, Ravinder Raina on Tuesday exuded confidence in BJP's victory in the Union territory and said that the party will win 30-35 seats. 

The counting of votes for assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir is scheduled to commence at 8 am on Tuesday. 

After performing havan, a BJP candidate from Nowshera assembly said, "We are confident that BJP and its supporting parties will win the elections with full majority...We will win 30-35 seats." 

Former Deputy CM and BJP leader Kavinder Gupta asserted that the BJP would emerge as the largest party in the Union territory and would win the elections. 

"The BJP has taken people in J-K on the path to development, they have taken away from stone pelting. They have been freed of separatism, terrorism, corruption, and dynasties. So, the manner in which we have headed from bullet to ballot, from terrorism to tourism, people have voted for the BJP and it will emerge as the largest party and we will form the party," Gupta told ANI. 

On exit polls, he said that results will be in the favour of the BJP. 

"There are differences between the numbers in exit polls and our numbers. We have been among the people...We know the opinion of people...Results will be in the favour of BJP," he added.
