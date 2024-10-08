RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

We fought the good fight, says Omar Abdullah

October 08, 2024  08:01
Pic: PTI Photo/Rediff archives
Pic: PTI Photo/Rediff archives
Amid speculation over possible permutations and combinations for government formation in Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Tuesday express hope for positive outcome. 

"Here's wishing all my colleagues and allies the very best of luck for today. We fought the good fight & now, InshaAllah, the results will reflect that." he said. 

On Monday, Omar Abdullah said that PDP has not offered support and called for putting end to all speculation till the results are out. He was commenting on his father Farooq Abdullah's remarks that the National Conference-Congress alliance will take support of PDP even if it does not need it as "we have to go ahead together". 

"They haven't extended support, they haven't offered support and we don't know what the voters have decided yet, so I really wish we could put a lid on all this premature speculation for the next 24 hours," Omar Abdullah said in a post on X. 

The Election Commission of India said that an overall 63.88 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the assembly elections in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. 

The poll panel said that a voter turn of 69.69 percent was recorded in the third phase held on October 1. Phase-1 and Phase-2 saw polling percentages of 61.38 percent and 57.31 percent, respectively. 

The three-phase assembly elections concluded peacefully in Jammu and Kashmir on October 1. These were the first assembly polls held in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370. 

The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference and Congress, partners in the INDIA alliance, jointly contested the assembly elections while the PDP and BJP fought the elections on their own. The elections also saw a notable increase in voter turnout in areas historically associated with militancy and boycotting democratic processes. 

Polling percentages rose by 12.97% in the Pulwama assembly constituency compared to the 2014 elections. Zainapora in Shopian saw a 9.52% increase, while Eidgah in Srinagar recorded a 9.16% rise, reflecting growing confidence in the electoral process.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Counting of votes begins for J-K, Haryana polls
LIVE! Counting of votes begins for J-K, Haryana polls

Battle for J-K, Haryana: LEADS/RESULTS
Battle for J-K, Haryana: LEADS/RESULTS

Political parties and leaders wait with bated breath for the Haryana and Jammu-Kashmir assembly poll results on Tuesday.

Row erupts over J-K LG's power to nominate 5 MLAs
Row erupts over J-K LG's power to nominate 5 MLAs

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's power to nominate five members to the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly was at the centre of a political and legal debate on the eve of vote count, with the Congress and regional parties the National Conference...

Hooda or Selja, who will be Cong's Haryana CM pick?
Hooda or Selja, who will be Cong's Haryana CM pick?

On the eve of the Haryana assembly poll results, the issue of chief minister-ship has taken centre stage in the Congress with all eyes on its high command's next move as the party expects to regain power after 10 years in the state.

'BJP Won't Win Even 10 Seats In J&K'
'BJP Won't Win Even 10 Seats In J&K'

'We put the seed of BJP's ideology in Jammu, watered it, nurtured it for four decades and when it was time to reap the fruits of those efforts, the fruits are being sold out to the very same people who worked hard to uproot this...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances