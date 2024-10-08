RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Trends: Cong ahead in Haryana, J-K tight contest

October 08, 2024  08:31
Early trends from counting of votes on Tuesday showed the Congress ahead in Haryana, and in a tight contest with the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir. The Congress was ahead on 24 seats, and the BJP on 19 in Haryana, with early postal ballot trends showing two seats in favour of 'others'. 

 In Jammu and Kashmir the Congress-National Conference alliance was tied at eight seats with the BJP, while the PDP was yet to lead in any seat, according to TV channels. The counting of votes began at 8 am with postal ballots being opened first. The counting of votes polled through EVMs will start half an hour later. These are early trends and the final results may vary widely. PTI

Haryana leads: BJP: 19, Cong 15, INLD: 2, JJP: 1, Others: 3
LIVE! Best of luck for results, says Omar; NC-Cong leads

Battle for J-K, Haryana: LEADS/RESULTS

Political parties and leaders wait with bated breath for the Haryana and Jammu-Kashmir assembly poll results on Tuesday.

Congress takes big lead in Haryana, show early trends

Several exit polls have predicted a Congress victory in Haryana which recorded a voter turnout of 67.90 per cent. However, the BJP has claimed it will return to power for a third consecutive term.

Row erupts over J-K LG's power to nominate 5 MLAs

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's power to nominate five members to the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly was at the centre of a political and legal debate on the eve of vote count, with the Congress and regional parties the National Conference...

Hooda or Selja, who will be Cong's Haryana CM pick?

On the eve of the Haryana assembly poll results, the issue of chief minister-ship has taken centre stage in the Congress with all eyes on its high command's next move as the party expects to regain power after 10 years in the state.

