Those who tried to destroy us lost: Omar





"We should wait for the final results to come. Only after that we can say something. As of now, I am really happy that NC has got victory and we are thankful to the voters. People have supported us more than we expected. It will now be our efforts to prove that we are worth these votes," Abdullah said.





Further, he said that efforts were made by the competitors to completely finish the National Conference party over the last five years.





"Efforts were being made by other political parties to completely finish the National Conference party since the last five years. However, those who tried to finish us have lost themselves today," he added.

With the latest trends in the Jammu Kashmir Assembly vote counting showing the National Conference- Congress alliance leading more than half the seats, National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said that he was happy that the people made National Congress win with their votes.