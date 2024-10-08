There should be no fiddling with people's mandate: Omar





"Transparency should be there. Whatever happens should be done in a transparent manner. There should be no fiddling with the peoples' mandate. If the mandate of the people is against the BJP, then the BJP should not indulge in any 'jugaad' (machinations) or something else," Abdullah told reporters in Srinagar as early trends from counting of votes showed the party ahead of the BJP and other rivals.





"The Raj Bhavan and the Centre should accept the decision of people the way we did in the Parliamentary polls," Abdullah told reporters in Srinagar. The NC leader, who is contesting the assembly polls from Ganderbal and Budgam seats, expressed hope his party's alliance with the Congress will with the polls.





"We have hopes of a win, but the rest is in the hands of God. We will come to know around the noon what the people of J-K have decided," he added.

