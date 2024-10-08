RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


There should be no fiddling with people's mandate: Omar

October 08, 2024  09:49
National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah Tuesday asserted there should be no "fiddling" with the mandate of people in Jammu and Kashmir, and the Centre and the Raj Bhavan must not indulge in any "machinations".

"Transparency should be there. Whatever happens should be done in a transparent manner. There should be no fiddling with the peoples' mandate. If the mandate of the people is against the BJP, then the BJP should not indulge in any 'jugaad' (machinations) or something else," Abdullah told reporters in Srinagar as early trends from counting of votes showed the party ahead of the BJP and other rivals. 

 "The Raj Bhavan and the Centre should accept the decision of people the way we did in the Parliamentary polls," Abdullah told reporters in Srinagar. The NC leader, who is contesting the assembly polls from Ganderbal and Budgam seats, expressed hope his party's alliance with the Congress will with the polls. 

"We have hopes of a win, but the rest is in the hands of God. We will come to know around the noon what the people of J-K have decided," he added.
