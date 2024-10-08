Shah slams Cong's divisive politics in Haryana





Shah also said the people of 'Veerbhoomi' Haryana have completely rejected the "negative and divisive politics" of Congress which "divides" people on the basis of caste and region.





The people have chosen the 10 years track record of development and welfare of poor of BJP, he added. "Salute to the people of Veerbhoomi Haryana.





This massive victory of the BJP in Haryana is a victory of the unwavering faith of farmers, the poor, the backward, the soldiers and the youth in the BJP government led by Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji," he wrote on X in Hindi. The home minister said Haryana, the land of farmers and soldiers, has taught a lesson to those who go abroad and insult the country for their vote bank.





"I express my heartfelt gratitude to the people of Haryana for giving BJP the opportunity to serve the state for the third consecutive time," he said. Shah said the BJP government at the Centre and in the state under the leadership of Modi will fulfil all aspirations and hopes of the people of the state.





The BJP is set to return to power in Haryana for the third consecutive term with an absolute majority in the 90-member assembly. The polling was held on October 5 and results were declared on Tuesday. PTI

