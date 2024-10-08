RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Serious issues with H'yana counting process: Jairam

October 08, 2024  18:02
Alleging a conspiracy, the Congress on Tuesday said it would not accept the Haryana Assembly poll result as it raises serious questions about the integrity of the instruments of the democratic system. 

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the Haryana result is a victory of manipulations, and subverting the will of people. He also alleged that it is a defeat of the transparent and democratic processes. 

Ramesh claimed there were serious issues with the counting process and the functioning of the electronic voting machines (EVMs) in around 14 constituencies and that Congress would take up the matter with the Election Commission soon.

 "Results in Haryana are totally unexpected and surprising. They go against ground reality and the sentiment of the people which was for change, Ramesh said at a press conference with Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera. "Under these circumstances, it is not possible for us to accept these results (in Haryana)... there are serious issues raised by our candidates which we will raise with the EC," Ramesh said.

"Victory has been snatched from us in Haryana... the results are against the sentiment of the people which was for change. The Congress has been made to lose in Haryana and the chapter is not closed," Ramesh said. 

On the Jammu and Kashmir results, Ramesh said the people have defeated the mischievous designs of the BJP to muster a majority somehow.
