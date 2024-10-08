RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


President Murmu hosts her Maldivian counterpart

October 08, 2024  00:59
image
President Droupadi Murmu hosted Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu and First Lady Sajidha Mohamed for a banquet at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, and said that Male holds a special place in New Delhi's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and SAGAR Vision.

During the gala, President Murmu said that Maldives is a close friend as well as a key partner for India in the Indian Ocean Region.

She said that the vision document adopted during Muizzu's visit would elevate the level of the relationship for both nations and would also provide a clear roadmap for achieving a comprehensive economic and maritime security partnership.

President Murmu noted that India is one of the top trading partners of Maldives and highlighted that there is also potential for taking forward collaboration in the field of digital payments and other new technologies.

Both leaders agreed on the advancement of the bilateral partnership that would benefit the people of both nations.

"President Mohamed Muizzu of Maldives met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President hosted a banquet in his honour. Both leaders reviewed the multifaceted India-Maldives bilateral relationship and reaffirmed their commitment to further enhance the ties. President Droupadi Murmu said that Maldives is a close and an important partner under India's 'Neighbourhood First' and 'Vision SAGAR' policies," Murmu said in a post in X.   -- ANI

IMAGE: Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu meets President Droupadi Murmu, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo
