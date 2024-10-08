RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Power not permanent: Engineer Rashid

October 08, 2024  09:34
image
As counting of votes in Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir got underway on Tuesday, Awami Ittehad Party President and Member of Parliament, Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias Engineer Rashid appealed for peace and rights saying that the power is not permanent and that JK is no ordinary region. 

 Rashid emphasised the strategic importance of Jammu and Kashmir, which is sandwiched between Pakistan and China, stating "the world is watching us". 

 "Power is not a permanent thing...Jammu and Kashmir is not an ordinary State. On one side there is Pakistan, on the other side there is China. The world is watching us. Let the people of Kashmir live and give them their rights," he said. Rashid also urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, to use his upcoming visit to Islamabad for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to work behind  the scenes to bring about meaningful peace in Kashmir.

