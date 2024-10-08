RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Nepo kid Iltija lost from PDP bastion: BJP

October 08, 2024  17:43
image
BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya posts on the J-K results. 
"Out of the 29 seats won by the BJP in the Jammu region, it has secured a vote share of more than 50% in 21 seats. In 8, its vote share is between 40-50%. This is a comprehensive mandate for the BJP's brand of developmental politics. 

"Iltija Mufti, a nepokid, rabid Islamist, who supported Hamas and Hezbollah, suffers a humiliating defeat in Bijbehara, a PDP bastion. People of Kashmir want peace and development."

Iltija Mufti, daughter of former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti lost her elections from Surgufwara-Bijbehara.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Serious issues with H'yana counting process: Jairam
LIVE! Serious issues with H'yana counting process: Jairam

Battle for J-K, Haryana: LEADS/RESULTS
Battle for J-K, Haryana: LEADS/RESULTS

Political parties and leaders wait with bated breath for the Haryana and Jammu-Kashmir assembly poll results on Tuesday.

BJP's surprise hat-trick in Haryana, NC-Cong wrest J-K
BJP's surprise hat-trick in Haryana, NC-Cong wrest J-K

The Bharatiya Janata Party coasted towards a hat-trick win with its biggest tally in Haryana and the National Conference-Congress combine was set to form government in Jammu and Kashmir, voters in both places giving the victors a...

What went wrong for Congress in Haryana
What went wrong for Congress in Haryana

As the Bharatiya Janata Party looks set to retain Haryana, the Congress' poll campaign, which was built around various issues including unemployment, farmers' plight and Agnipath scheme, appeared to have failed to click with a majority...

Separatist candidates face crushing defeat in Kashmir
Separatist candidates face crushing defeat in Kashmir

The results of assembly elections in the Kashmir Valley have culminated in a significant rejection of separatist candidates, including those from Engineer Rashid-led Awami Ittehad Party and Jamaat-e-Islami, who failed to make a...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances