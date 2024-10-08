Nepo kid Iltija lost from PDP bastion: BJP

"Out of the 29 seats won by the BJP in the Jammu region, it has secured a vote share of more than 50% in 21 seats. In 8, its vote share is between 40-50%. This is a comprehensive mandate for the BJP's brand of developmental politics.





"Iltija Mufti, a nepokid, rabid Islamist, who supported Hamas and Hezbollah, suffers a humiliating defeat in Bijbehara, a PDP bastion. People of Kashmir want peace and development."





Iltija Mufti, daughter of former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti lost her elections from Surgufwara-Bijbehara.

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya posts on the J-K results.