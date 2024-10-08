RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


NC wallon, how's the josh, says Omar's sister

October 08, 2024  15:10
Safia Abdullah Khan shares this image with her brother, Omar and her mother, Mollie, saying, "NC wallon, how's the josh?"

Omar Abdullah will be the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, his father and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah announced on Tuesday as the party looked on course to come to power in the union territory with ally Congress. 

"Omar Abdullah will be the chief minister," the senior Abdullah told reporters when asked who would be the alliance's CM face. 

The NC president also said the verdict was a proof that the people of J-K were against the abrogation of Article 370.
