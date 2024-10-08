RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Nadda calls for meeting of BJP general secretaries

October 08, 2024  10:49
image
BJP president JP Nadda has called for a meeting of the party's general secretaries. The BJP is set to be in a huddle over Haryana where it is leading in 47 seats against the Congress party's 36. 

Candidates: Congress's Vinesh Phogat is trailing from Juliana. 

Prominent among those in the fray are Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini (Ladwa), Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda (Garhi Sampla-Kiloi), INLD's Abhay Chautala (Ellenabad), JJP's Dushyant Chautala (Uchana Kalan), BJP's Anil Vij (Ambala Cantt), Capt Abhimanyu (Narnaund), O.P. Dhankar (Badli), AAP's Anurag Dhanda (Kalayat).

Among the Independents are Savitri Jindal (Hisar), Ranjit Chautala (Rania) and Chitra Sarwara (Ambala Cantt).

JJP leader Dushyant Chautala is trailing from the Uchana Kalan assembly seat in Haryana, according to Election Commission of India trends. Counting of votes polled in the October 5 assembly elections in Haryana began at 8 am on Tuesday. Chautala, a former deputy chief minister of Haryana, was at the fifth spot, the trends showed around 10.30 am.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Nadda calls for meeting of BJP general secretaries
LIVE! Nadda calls for meeting of BJP general secretaries

Battle for J-K, Haryana: LEADS/RESULTS
Battle for J-K, Haryana: LEADS/RESULTS

Political parties and leaders wait with bated breath for the Haryana and Jammu-Kashmir assembly poll results on Tuesday.

BJP reverses Haryana trends, eyes majority
BJP reverses Haryana trends, eyes majority

Several exit polls have predicted a Congress victory in Haryana which recorded a voter turnout of 67.90 per cent. However, the BJP has claimed it will return to power for a third consecutive term.

Congress+NC ahead in J-K, show early trends
Congress+NC ahead in J-K, show early trends

Prominent among those leading are National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah, Pradesh Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra, AICC general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir and CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami and BJP's former minister Sham Lal...

As NC-Cong eye majority, Omar says respect mandate
As NC-Cong eye majority, Omar says respect mandate

National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah Tuesday asserted that there should be no "fiddling" with the mandate of people in Jammu and Kashmir, and the Centre and the Raj Bhavan must not indulge in any "machinations".

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances