Nadda calls for meeting of BJP general secretaries

BJP president JP Nadda has called for a meeting of the party's general secretaries. The BJP is set to be in a huddle over Haryana where it is leading in 47 seats against the Congress party's 36.





Candidates: Congress's Vinesh Phogat is trailing from Juliana.





Prominent among those in the fray are Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini (Ladwa), Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda (Garhi Sampla-Kiloi), INLD's Abhay Chautala (Ellenabad), JJP's Dushyant Chautala (Uchana Kalan), BJP's Anil Vij (Ambala Cantt), Capt Abhimanyu (Narnaund), O.P. Dhankar (Badli), AAP's Anurag Dhanda (Kalayat).

Among the Independents are Savitri Jindal (Hisar), Ranjit Chautala (Rania) and Chitra Sarwara (Ambala Cantt).





JJP leader Dushyant Chautalais trailing from the Uchana Kalan assembly seat in Haryana, according to Election Commission of India trends. Counting of votes polled in the October 5 assembly elections in Haryana began at 8 am on Tuesday. Chautala, a former deputy chief minister of Haryana, was at the fifth spot, the trends showed around 10.30 am.