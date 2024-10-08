More J-K voters opt for NOTA than those in Haryana

More voters in Jammu and Kashmir used the none of the above (NOTA) button against those in Haryana, latest Election Commission data shows.





In elections to the 90-member Haryana assembly, out of over two crore electors, 67.90 per cent had exercised their franchise.





Out of these, 0.38 per cent used the NOTA option on the voting machine.





In the three-phased Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls to 90 seats, 63.88 per cent of the total electorate voted.





Out of these, 1.48 per cent opted for the NOTA option.





According to trends, not more than two per cent of the voters have opted for the NOTA option, indicating continued reluctance of electors in choosing the option.





Introduced in 2013, the NOTA option on electronic voting machines has its own symbol, a ballot paper with a black cross across it.





After the Supreme Court order in September 2013, EC added the NOTA button on the EVMs as the last option on the voting panel.





Before the apex court order, those not inclined to vote for any candidate had the option of filling what is popularly called form 49-O.





But filling out the form at the polling station under Rule 49-O of the Conduct of Elections Rules, 1961, compromised the secrecy of the voter.





The Supreme Court had, however, refused to direct the EC to hold fresh polls if the majority of the electorate exercised the NOTA option while voting.





Recently, former chief election commissioner O P Rawat had said, "In the present situation, NOTA has only symbolic significance and it cannot have an impact on the election result of any seat."





"More than 50 per cent electors will have to once opt for NOTA in a seat to show the political community that they do not consider candidates with criminal background or other undeserving ones worthy of their votes. Only after this, pressure on Parliament and the Election Commission will increase and they will have to think about changing laws to make NOTA effective on the election results," he had said. -- PTI

