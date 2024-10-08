Mehbooba Mufti's daughter concedes defeat





The latest trends by the Election Commission of India have indicated that in Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference and Congress alliance has crossed the halfway mark with leads in 51 seats. The BJP is leading in 26 seats while the PDP is leading in 4 seats. The JK People's conference is leading in two seats while Independents and smaller parties are leading in 8 seats.





The voting results will decide the electoral fate of several former ministers including Tara Chand, Muzaffar Baig, Raman Bhalla, Basharat Bukha along with Omar Abdullah, Ravinder Raina, Yousuf Tarigami and several others.

She lost to NC's Bashir Ahmad Veeri.