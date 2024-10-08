RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Mehbooba Mufti's daughter concedes defeat

October 08, 2024  11:30
image
Mehbooba Mufti's daughter, Iltija, concedes defeat. "I accept the verdict of the people. The love & affection I received from everyone in Bijbehara will always stay with me. Gratitude to my PDP workers who worked so hard throughout this campaign."

She lost to NC's Bashir Ahmad Veeri. 

The latest trends by the Election Commission of India have indicated that in Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference and Congress alliance has crossed the halfway mark with leads in 51 seats. The BJP is leading in 26 seats while the PDP is leading in 4 seats. The JK People's conference is leading in two seats while Independents and smaller parties are leading in 8 seats.

The voting results will decide the electoral fate of several former ministers including Tara Chand, Muzaffar Baig, Raman Bhalla, Basharat Bukha along with Omar Abdullah, Ravinder Raina, Yousuf Tarigami and several others.


NC+INC: 51, BJP: 26, PDP: 4
LIVE! Cong questions slowing trends on EC for Haryana

Battle for J-K, Haryana: LEADS/RESULTS

Political parties and leaders wait with bated breath for the Haryana and Jammu-Kashmir assembly poll results on Tuesday.

Blow to Cong as BJP surges ahead in Haryana thriller

Several exit polls have predicted a Congress victory in Haryana which recorded a voter turnout of 67.90 per cent. However, the BJP has claimed it will return to power for a third consecutive term.

Leads show NC-Congress past majority mark in J-K

The National Conference-Congress alliance has taken lead on 48 seats in Jammu and Kashmir, while the BJP is leading on 27 seats, according to trends.

As NC-Cong eye majority, Omar says respect mandate

National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah Tuesday asserted that there should be no "fiddling" with the mandate of people in Jammu and Kashmir, and the Centre and the Raj Bhavan must not indulge in any "machinations".

