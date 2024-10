Stock markets snapped the six-day losing run on Tuesday with benchmark Sensex climbing nearly 585 points on the back of value buying in blue-chips like HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Mahindra & Mahindra.





The 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 584.81 points or 0.72 per cent to close at 81,634.81.





During the day, it surged 713.28 points or 0.88 per cent to hit an intraday high of 81,763.28. -- PTI