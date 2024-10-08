RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


J-K: Cong-NC in majority; H'yana: Cong hits 2/3rd

October 08, 2024  09:09
Congress crosses the 2/3rd mark in Haryana in leads.

Cong: 63, BJP: 22, JJP: 2, INLD: 1 

NC-Cong crosses majority in J-K in leads. 

NC-Cong: 46, BJP: 27, PDP: 5  

Congress workers gathered outside the party headquarters In New Delhi on Tuesday morning and raised slogans in support of the party on the counting day for Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections.

Exuding confidence in the party's victory, the Congress workers said that the belief in the party's success is a result of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra and Nyay Yatra initiatives, which advocate for farmers, women, and laborers while promoting inclusivity across all castes and religions and resonating well with the public.
LIVE! Haryana thriller: BJP leaves Congress behind

BJP reverses Haryana trends, eyes majority

Several exit polls have predicted a Congress victory in Haryana which recorded a voter turnout of 67.90 per cent. However, the BJP has claimed it will return to power for a third consecutive term.

Congress+NC ahead in J-K, show early trends

Prominent among those leading are National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah, Pradesh Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra, AICC general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir and CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami and BJP's former minister Sham Lal...

As NC-Cong eye majority, Omar says respect mandate

National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah Tuesday asserted that there should be no "fiddling" with the mandate of people in Jammu and Kashmir, and the Centre and the Raj Bhavan must not indulge in any "machinations".

Will The Jats Return To Power In Haryana?

Since it was formed 58 years ago, Haryana has had Jat chief ministers for 33 of those.

