J-K: Cong-NC in majority; H'yana: Cong hits 2/3rd

Congress crosses the 2/3rd mark in Haryana in leads.





Cong: 63, BJP: 22, JJP: 2, INLD: 1





NC-Cong crosses majority in J-K in leads.





NC-Cong: 46, BJP: 27, PDP: 5









Exuding confidence in the party's victory, the Congress workers said that the belief in the party's success is a result of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra and Nyay Yatra initiatives, which advocate for farmers, women, and laborers while promoting inclusivity across all castes and religions and resonating well with the public.

Congress workers gathered outside the party headquarters In New Delhi on Tuesday morning and raised slogans in support of the party on the counting day for Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections.