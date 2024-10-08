RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

India's richest woman Savitri Jindal wins from Hisar

October 08, 2024  16:07
image
Independent candidate Savitri Jindal won the Hisar assembly seat in Haryana, according to the Election Commission. Jindal, who is the mother of BJP's Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal, defeated her nearest rival and Congress candidate Ram Niwas Rana by a margin of 18,941 votes.

 Jindal polled 49,231 votes while the Congress candidate secured 30,290 votes. BJP candidate and outgoing MLA Kamal Gupta was at the third spot with 17,385 votes. Forbes India listed Savitri Jindal as the richest woman in the country this year having a net worth of USD 29.1 billion. Counting of votes polled for the 90 seats in the October 5 assembly elections in Haryana began at 8 am on Tuesday. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! EC to Cong: Slow update allegations unfounded
LIVE! EC to Cong: Slow update allegations unfounded

Battle for J-K, Haryana: LEADS/RESULTS
Battle for J-K, Haryana: LEADS/RESULTS

Political parties and leaders wait with bated breath for the Haryana and Jammu-Kashmir assembly poll results on Tuesday.

BJP defies exit polls in Haryana, J-K picks NC-Cong
BJP defies exit polls in Haryana, J-K picks NC-Cong

It was a mixed bag for the Congress and the BJP -- the saffron party headed for defeat in Jammu and Kashmir but bucked early morning trends to move ahead of the Congress in the nail biting Haryana contest.

Kejriwal's biggest lesson from Haryana: Never be...
Kejriwal's biggest lesson from Haryana: Never be...

The AAP failed to reach a pre-poll alliance in Haryana with the Congress due to disagreement over number of seats to be contested by it.

Was Ram Rahim BJP's trump card in Haryana?
Was Ram Rahim BJP's trump card in Haryana?

Was Ram Rahim's release on parole for the 10th time since his conviction in 2017 timed to coincide with the Haryana assembly elections? It does seem so when one considers he has been released mostly when there was an election in Punjab,...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances