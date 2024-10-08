Haryana thriller: BJP leaves Congress behind

BJP leads over INC in Haryana with 41 seats against 34 so far.

Bhupinder Hooda trails from the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat.





While the BJP is looking to retain power for a third consecutive term, the Congress is eyeing a comeback in Haryana after 10 years.





Counting of votes polled in the October 5 assembly elections in Haryana began at 8 am on Tuesday.





Several exit polls have predicted a Congress victory in Haryana which recorded a voter turnout of 67.90 per cent. However, the BJP has claimed it will return to power for a third consecutive term in Haryana. The key parties in the fray are the BJP, the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party, INLD-BSP and JJP-Azad Samaj Party. However, most seats will see a direct fight between the BJP and the Congress. A total of 1,031 candidates, including 464 Independents and 101 women, are in the fray on Haryana's 90 constituencies which voted in a single phase on October 5.