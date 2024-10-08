RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Haryana: Savitri Jindal leading from Hisar

October 08, 2024  10:23
Independent candidate Savitri Jindal is leading from the Hisar assembly seat in Haryana, according to Election Commission trends. Jindal, who is the mother of BJP's Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal, is leading by a margin of 3,836 votes from Congress candidate Ram Niwas Rara. 

BJP candidate and outgoing MLA Kamal Gupta was at the third spot. Counting of votes polled in the October 5 assembly elections in Haryana began at 8 am on Tuesday. PTI
