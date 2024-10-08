RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Haryana polls: Highest and lowest victory margins

October 08, 2024  22:31
File image
File image
The Uchana Kalan seat in Haryana saw one of the fiercest electoral encounters with BJP's Devender Chatar Bhuj Attri defeating Congress candidate Brijendra Singh by just 32 votes.  

The margin of 32 votes was the lowest margin among the 90 assembly segments where polling took place on October 5.

The Jannayak Janta Party Dushyant Chautala who was the outgoing MLA from Uchana Kalan seat was at the fifth spot, as per the Election Commission.

On the other hand, Congress party's Mamman Khan won the Ferozepur Jhirka seat in Nuh district by a highest margin of 98,441 votes.

Khan, who was the sitting MLA from this seat, defeated BJP's Naseem Ahmed. 

Khan polled 1,30,497 votes while his nearest rival got 32,056 votes. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! After Haryana rout, Cong's reminder to Maha allies
LIVE! After Haryana rout, Cong's reminder to Maha allies

Amid BJP's historic win, 8 Haryana ministers lose
Amid BJP's historic win, 8 Haryana ministers lose

Eight out of 10 ministers under the Nayab Singh Saini government faced defeat in the Haryana assembly polls.

Haryana results manipulated, can't accept: Cong
Haryana results manipulated, can't accept: Cong

The Congress on Tuesday said it cannot accept the Haryana assembly polls verdict as there were 'serious issues' about the integrity of the counting process and functioning of the EVMs in some districts, and asserted that it would take up...

Exit polls get it wrong, yet again
Exit polls get it wrong, yet again

Exit polls, which had given a clear majority to the Congress in Haryana and an edge to National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir, appear to have failed to feel the pulse of the voters once again.

PDP lost because...: Iltija on party's J-K poll defeat
PDP lost because...: Iltija on party's J-K poll defeat

Iltija said the PDP suffered defeat and could manage only three seats in the valley because there was an "assault" on the party.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances