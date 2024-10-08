Haryana polls: Highest and lowest victory margins





The margin of 32 votes was the lowest margin among the 90 assembly segments where polling took place on October 5.





The Jannayak Janta Party Dushyant Chautala who was the outgoing MLA from Uchana Kalan seat was at the fifth spot, as per the Election Commission.





On the other hand, Congress party's Mamman Khan won the Ferozepur Jhirka seat in Nuh district by a highest margin of 98,441 votes.





Khan, who was the sitting MLA from this seat, defeated BJP's Naseem Ahmed.





Khan polled 1,30,497 votes while his nearest rival got 32,056 votes. -- PTI

The Uchana Kalan seat in Haryana saw one of the fiercest electoral encounters with BJP's Devender Chatar Bhuj Attri defeating Congress candidate Brijendra Singh by just 32 votes.