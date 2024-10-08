RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Ek Modi sab par Bhaari: Giriraj Singh

October 08, 2024  18:27
image
As the BJP approaches the majority mark and edges towards a hat-trick in the Haryana Assembly, Union Minister Giriraj Singh praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that "one Modi outweighs everyone combined," and that the people of Haryana have taught Congress leader Rahul Gandhi a lesson.

"We are witnessing the results: 'Ek Modi sab par bhaari'... The people of Haryana have made him (Rahul Gandhi) learn a lesson. They trusted PM Modi, not Rahul Gandhi's statements. All the farmers and wrestlers are with us," said the Union Minister.

Criticising Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party for supporting the National Conference, Giriraj Singh added, "We have defeated the Congress in J&K as well. They are nowhere near the BJP... He (Rahul Gandhi) supported Farooq Abdullah, the same Farooq Abdullah who speaks about Kashmir and bringing back Article 370. Be it Haryana or Jammu and Kashmir, I want to thank the people in both."

According to the latest update on the Election Commission website, BJP has won 42 of the 90 Assembly seats in Haryana, with leads in 6, while Congress has won 34 seats with leads in 3 seats.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Cong calls meet of winning Haryana candidates
LIVE! Cong calls meet of winning Haryana candidates

Battle for J-K, Haryana: LEADS/RESULTS
Battle for J-K, Haryana: LEADS/RESULTS

Political parties and leaders wait with bated breath for the Haryana and Jammu-Kashmir assembly poll results on Tuesday.

BJP's surprise hat-trick in Haryana, NC-Cong wrest J-K
BJP's surprise hat-trick in Haryana, NC-Cong wrest J-K

The Bharatiya Janata Party coasted towards a hat-trick win with its biggest tally in Haryana and the National Conference-Congress combine was set to form government in Jammu and Kashmir, voters in both places giving the victors a...

'Kashmiri Youth Don't Want To Die'
'Kashmiri Youth Don't Want To Die'

'...or go to jail.''The government is getting them silenced.'

What went wrong for Congress in Haryana
What went wrong for Congress in Haryana

As the Bharatiya Janata Party looks set to retain Haryana, the Congress' poll campaign, which was built around various issues including unemployment, farmers' plight and Agnipath scheme, appeared to have failed to click with a majority...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances