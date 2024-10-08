Ek Modi sab par Bhaari: Giriraj Singh





"We are witnessing the results: 'Ek Modi sab par bhaari'... The people of Haryana have made him (Rahul Gandhi) learn a lesson. They trusted PM Modi, not Rahul Gandhi's statements. All the farmers and wrestlers are with us," said the Union Minister.





Criticising Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party for supporting the National Conference, Giriraj Singh added, "We have defeated the Congress in J&K as well. They are nowhere near the BJP... He (Rahul Gandhi) supported Farooq Abdullah, the same Farooq Abdullah who speaks about Kashmir and bringing back Article 370. Be it Haryana or Jammu and Kashmir, I want to thank the people in both."





According to the latest update on the Election Commission website, BJP has won 42 of the 90 Assembly seats in Haryana, with leads in 6, while Congress has won 34 seats with leads in 3 seats.

