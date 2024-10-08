RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


'Counting of votes will take place in peaceful manner in J-K'

October 08, 2024  08:46
As the counting gets underway for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly election results, Deputy Election Officer in Ramban, Abdul Jabbar highlighted the arrangements set up for the counting of the votes in 90 assembly constituencies across the union territory.

The Deputy Ramban Election Officer said that all the preparations have been made for the counting procedure and that the counting of votes is going to take place in a very peaceful manner in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to ANI, Abdul Jabbar said, "All the arrangements for the counting as per ECI guidelines have been prepared. This includes the setting up of tables, the process of counting postal ballots. Additionally all the preparations for the security has also been set. The counting is going to take place in a very peaceful manner."
