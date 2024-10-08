'Counting of votes will take place in peaceful manner in J-K'





The Deputy Ramban Election Officer said that all the preparations have been made for the counting procedure and that the counting of votes is going to take place in a very peaceful manner in Jammu and Kashmir.





Speaking to ANI, Abdul Jabbar said, "All the arrangements for the counting as per ECI guidelines have been prepared. This includes the setting up of tables, the process of counting postal ballots. Additionally all the preparations for the security has also been set. The counting is going to take place in a very peaceful manner."

