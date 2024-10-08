RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Counting at 28 centres, 20 districts in J-K

October 08, 2024  08:28
The counting of votes began on Tuesday for 90 Assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, the final leg of an electoral journey that will give the union territory its first elected government since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

The counting of votes commenced at 8 am amid a three-tier security cover at 28 centres set up across 20 districts of the union territory, an election official said. A clear picture of trends is expected by afternoon, the official said. 

The Congress-National Conference alliance, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are the main stakeholders in the keenly watched assembly election held five years after the erstwhile state was bifurcated into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. 

J&K Chief Electoral Officer P. K. Pole said adequate checkpoints were set up within 100 metres of each counting centre and CCTV cameras were installed in all strong rooms housing the EVMs to closely monitor all activities. 

Unauthorised individuals will be restricted from entering these areas and CCTV cameras have been installed at the main entrance and throughout the entire premises of the counting centres to ensure comprehensive monitoring," Pole said. 

Pole said the postal ballots will be counted first, followed by the counting of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) after 30 minutes, adding that accurate information on each round of counting will be uploaded promptly. 

 The official said two counting centres each have been set up for Kupwara, Samba, Jammu, Udhampur and Reasi districts, one counting centre each for Srinagar, Ganderbal, Budgam, Baramulla, Bandipora, Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama, Shopian, Rajouri, Poonch, Kathua, Kishtwar, Doda and Ramban districts while three counting centres have been set up for migrants. 

Various observers have been appointed by the Election Commission to monitor the counting process, Pole said, adding that only authorised individuals, officials and staff were permitted inside and around the counting centres.
LIVE! Counting of votes begins for J-K, Haryana polls
Battle for J-K, Haryana: LEADS/RESULTS
Political parties and leaders wait with bated breath for the Haryana and Jammu-Kashmir assembly poll results on Tuesday.

Row erupts over J-K LG's power to nominate 5 MLAs
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's power to nominate five members to the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly was at the centre of a political and legal debate on the eve of vote count, with the Congress and regional parties the National Conference...

Hooda or Selja, who will be Cong's Haryana CM pick?
On the eve of the Haryana assembly poll results, the issue of chief minister-ship has taken centre stage in the Congress with all eyes on its high command's next move as the party expects to regain power after 10 years in the state.

'BJP Won't Win Even 10 Seats In J&K'
'We put the seed of BJP's ideology in Jammu, watered it, nurtured it for four decades and when it was time to reap the fruits of those efforts, the fruits are being sold out to the very same people who worked hard to uproot this...

