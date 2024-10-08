RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Cong questions slowing trends on EC for Haryana

October 08, 2024  12:10
image
Congress cries foul over the leads in Haryana.  

General Secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh says, "We are filing a memorandum in the next 5-7 minutes. We are lodging a complaint. We hope that the EC will answer our questions. The results of 10-11 rounds are already out but only 4-5 rounds have been updated on EC website. This is a tactic to pressure the Administration. The administration is trying to pressurise the EC. The BJP is sharing outdated and misleading trends."

The BJP says Rahul Gandhi's promise to scrap quota if the Congress comes to power in Haryana backfired for them and that it should accept defeat. 

Cong: 34, BJP: 49 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Cong questions slowing trends on EC for Haryana
LIVE! Cong questions slowing trends on EC for Haryana

Battle for J-K, Haryana: LEADS/RESULTS
Battle for J-K, Haryana: LEADS/RESULTS

Political parties and leaders wait with bated breath for the Haryana and Jammu-Kashmir assembly poll results on Tuesday.

Blow to Cong as BJP surges ahead in Haryana thriller
Blow to Cong as BJP surges ahead in Haryana thriller

Several exit polls have predicted a Congress victory in Haryana which recorded a voter turnout of 67.90 per cent. However, the BJP has claimed it will return to power for a third consecutive term.

Leads show NC-Congress past majority mark in J-K
Leads show NC-Congress past majority mark in J-K

The National Conference-Congress alliance has taken lead on 48 seats in Jammu and Kashmir, while the BJP is leading on 27 seats, according to trends.

As NC-Cong eye majority, Omar says respect mandate
As NC-Cong eye majority, Omar says respect mandate

National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah Tuesday asserted that there should be no "fiddling" with the mandate of people in Jammu and Kashmir, and the Centre and the Raj Bhavan must not indulge in any "machinations".

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances