Cong questions slowing trends on EC for Haryana





General Secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh says, "We are filing a memorandum in the next 5-7 minutes. We are lodging a complaint. We hope that the EC will answer our questions. The results of 10-11 rounds are already out but only 4-5 rounds have been updated on EC website. This is a tactic to pressure the Administration. The administration is trying to pressurise the EC. The BJP is sharing outdated and misleading trends."





The BJP says Rahul Gandhi's promise to scrap quota if the Congress comes to power in Haryana backfired for them and that it should accept defeat.





Cong: 34, BJP: 49

Congress cries foul over the leads in Haryana.