Cong calls meet of winning Haryana candidates

October 08, 2024  19:07
image
As the Congress fell far behind the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Haryana assembly Election, party MP Randeep Singh Surjewala said that it has called for a meeting of the newly elected MLAs tomorrow.

Surhjewala was addressing the public in Haryana's Kaithal Assembly constituency, from where his son Aditya Surjewala secured victory by 8,124 votes defeating BJP's Leela Ram.

"The Congress has called for a meet of party MLAs tomorrow. The Congress president and senior leadership has called me today to discuss on some things." Surjewala said.

Surjewala celebrated the victory of Aditya from the Kaithal assembly Constituency and launched a scathing attack on BJP's Leela Ram.  -- ANI
