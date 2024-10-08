RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Business as usual won't work: Selja slams Cong

October 08, 2024  17:30
image
Kumari Selja attacks Congress and Rahul Gandhi. "The Haryana poll result is disappointing, the Congress high command should assess the reasons behind it. The High command should work out s plan to help revive the party in Haryana, identify those responsible for such results. I'm pained at the Cong workers' disappointment, I'm sure party high command will assess reasons for defeat. Business as usual won't work."

Congress said it does not accept the Haryana verdict. This is win of system not democracy. 

