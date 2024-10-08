BJP worked with honesty for 10 years, says Haryana CM





"BJP has worked a lot for the development of Haryana in the past 10 years...BJP has worked with honesty for all sections of the society...Our government will continue to work for the development of Haryana and BJP will be forming the government in Haryana for the third time...BJP worked with honesty whereas Congress did a lot of corruption," Saini told ANI.





Hitting out at the opposition, the Haryana CM said that the Congress works for power while the BJP works for service.





"Today is the day of counting and I am confident that as a result of the works done by the BJP government in the past 10 years, we will be forming the government in Haryana for the third time...Our government will continue to serve the people of Haryana. Congress works for power, BJP works for service," the chief minister told reporters.





Nayab Singh offered prayers at Shri Dakshin Mukhi Hanuman Temple located in Brahma Sarovar ahead of the counting of votes for the Haryana assembly elections. He also visited Saini Samaj Dharamshala in Kurukshetra on Tuesday.





Saini, contesting the elections from Ladwa assembly constituency of Kurukshetra district, was pictured interacting with the party workers and supporters at the Saini Samaj Dharamshala.





Counting of votes for assembly elections in Haryana will begin at 8 am. Postal ballots will be counted first, followed by EVM counting after 30 minutes.

