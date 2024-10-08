RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

BJP worked with honesty for 10 years, says Haryana CM

October 08, 2024  08:07
Nayab Singh Saini
Nayab Singh Saini
Ahead of the counting of votes for the Haryana assembly elections, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday expressed confidence in forming the government for the third time in the state, adding that the BJP has worked with honesty whereas Congress did a lot of corruption. 

"BJP has worked a lot for the development of Haryana in the past 10 years...BJP has worked with honesty for all sections of the society...Our government will continue to work for the development of Haryana and BJP will be forming the government in Haryana for the third time...BJP worked with honesty whereas Congress did a lot of corruption," Saini told ANI. 

Hitting out at the opposition, the Haryana CM said that the Congress works for power while the BJP works for service. 

"Today is the day of counting and I am confident that as a result of the works done by the BJP government in the past 10 years, we will be forming the government in Haryana for the third time...Our government will continue to serve the people of Haryana. Congress works for power, BJP works for service," the chief minister told reporters. 

Nayab Singh offered prayers at Shri Dakshin Mukhi Hanuman Temple located in Brahma Sarovar ahead of the counting of votes for the Haryana assembly elections. He also visited Saini Samaj Dharamshala in Kurukshetra on Tuesday. 

Saini, contesting the elections from Ladwa assembly constituency of Kurukshetra district, was pictured interacting with the party workers and supporters at the Saini Samaj Dharamshala. 

Counting of votes for assembly elections in Haryana will begin at 8 am. Postal ballots will be counted first, followed by EVM counting after 30 minutes.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Counting of votes begins for J-K, Haryana polls
LIVE! Counting of votes begins for J-K, Haryana polls

Battle for J-K, Haryana: LEADS/RESULTS
Battle for J-K, Haryana: LEADS/RESULTS

Political parties and leaders wait with bated breath for the Haryana and Jammu-Kashmir assembly poll results on Tuesday.

Row erupts over J-K LG's power to nominate 5 MLAs
Row erupts over J-K LG's power to nominate 5 MLAs

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's power to nominate five members to the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly was at the centre of a political and legal debate on the eve of vote count, with the Congress and regional parties the National Conference...

Hooda or Selja, who will be Cong's Haryana CM pick?
Hooda or Selja, who will be Cong's Haryana CM pick?

On the eve of the Haryana assembly poll results, the issue of chief minister-ship has taken centre stage in the Congress with all eyes on its high command's next move as the party expects to regain power after 10 years in the state.

'BJP Won't Win Even 10 Seats In J&K'
'BJP Won't Win Even 10 Seats In J&K'

'We put the seed of BJP's ideology in Jammu, watered it, nurtured it for four decades and when it was time to reap the fruits of those efforts, the fruits are being sold out to the very same people who worked hard to uproot this...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances