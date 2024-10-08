RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BJP ex-leader dies, wife hospitalised in Himachal after 'consuming' poison

October 08, 2024  22:49
Rakesh Chaudhary, a former Bharatiya Janata Party leader died on Tuesday and his wife is hospitalised after they allegedly consuming a poisonous substance, the police said. 

According to police, the incident occurred late Monday night after Chaudhary returned home from a wedding ceremony. 

The police were informed of the situation on Tuesday morning. 

Preliminary investigation reveals that both Chaudhary and his wife had allegedly consumed some poisonous substance, superintendent of police, Kangra Shalini Agnihotri said. 

Chaudhary, who had unsuccessfully contested from the Dharamshala assembly seat twice as an independent candidate and once under the BJP banner, was critical and died on Tuesday afternoon while his wife's condition is reported to be stable. 

However, she added that further confirmation would come only after a detailed medical report is available. 

No formal statements have been taken yet. 

The police said that further investigations are underway. 

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu have expressed grief over the untimely demise of former BJP leader Rakesh Chaudhary. -- PTI
